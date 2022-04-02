Minnesota native Paige Bueckers will hit the court with the UConn Huskies in the NCAA Championship

KIMT News 3 Sports - Minnesota native Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies is advancing to the Championship game.
The two-seeded Huskies tipped off against the one-seeded Stanford last night and got the 63-58 win to advance to the Championship game.
Bueckers led UConn with 14 points, 4 rebounds, and 5 assists.
She says it doesn't matter where they're playing.
The Huskies just want that trophy.
"We're just really trying to win and we're just trying to keep playing with this team. It's awesome that it's at my hometown, but that's not really our focus. Our team's focus, my focus ... we're all just trying to win. And whatever we have to do to do it, I think we're going to keep doing that," says Bueckers.
UConn hits the court against number one seeded South Carolina Sunday night.
Tipoff is at 7.