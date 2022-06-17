Million Dollar Hole-In-One Shoot Out kicks off Saturday

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Million Dollar Hole-In-One Shoot Out kicks off on Saturday.
The proceeds go to youth involved in First Tee and Elks Lodge.
The qualifying rounds start Saturday at Hadley Creek Golf Course and go through Tuesday.
Sue Foster with Elks Lodge says they're expecting a big crowd this year.
"Our first year started out really slow. We had a little over 300, but last year was about 472 participants that we had. So it keeps growing and that's a good thing. I'm hoping for 500," says Sue.
You can take a swing at Hadley Creek on Saturday from 1-5 in the afternoon.
It's $20 for 25 golf balls and the chance to advance to the shoot out next Friday.