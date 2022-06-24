Million Dollar Hole-in-One Shoot Out final event took place Friday night

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Million Dollar Hole-in-One Shoot Out took place Friday night.
The chance to win one-million dollars was on the line.
About 300 golfers hit the links in the qualifying rounds, with some advancing to the final shoot out.
All of the proceeds go to Elks Lodge and First Tee.
In order to get one-million dollars, you need to get a hole in one.
The closest shot gets one-thousand dollars.
Scott Studer had the closest shot and he's participating in this event for about 20 years now.
"When I was a kid, I really didn't golf, but I'm glad that kids now a days have a great offer like this to start golfing at a young age. And I hope they keep golfing until they can come play in this," says Scott.