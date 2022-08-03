Meet RCTC's new head football coach: Terrence Isaac

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Community and Technical College football team has a new head coach, Terrence Isaac.
He coached at Vermillion just last year and is very familiar with the conference.
He also played after at Vermillion.
The RCTC Yellowjackets face Vermillion in their season opener.
Head Coach Terrence Isaac kept talking about the energy of this team and the leadership already in place.
KIMT News 3 Sports asked him about the team's mindset heading into that first matchup.
"Basically just take it one game at a time. Like I tell the guys. Take it one practice at a time. One game at a time. And just get one percent better each day," says Coach Isaac.
The Yellowjackets host Vermillion August 27th at 1:30.