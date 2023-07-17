Med City FC reaches NPSL North Conference Final.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Med City Mayhem have made it all the way to the NPSL North Conference Final match.
They face the number one seeded Duluth FC on Saturday.
The three-seeded Mayhem got past the two seed, Dakota Fusion FC, in the semifinals, getting the 2-0 victory.
Duluth FC knocked off the four seed, the Minnesota TwinStars, 5-1 in the semifinals.
Med City has kicked off against Duluth FC this season.
They lost one game and tied the second game.
Athletes Toby and Andy say the team is playing as one and things are working on and off the field.
The team hopes to keep the season alive on Saturday.
"The thought of beating them at, especially at their place in front of their fans, is really exciting," says Toby Millward.
"Beating number one. That would be exciting. And it would also be a big statement to everyone outside. If we do get the win, we're more than good enough to compete at that level," says Andy Wilkinson.
The Mayhem take on Duluth FC on Saturday night.