Med City FC athletes are training with Minnesota United FC

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Med City FC is a soccer team in Rochester.
They are part of the National Premier Soccer League and are currently ranked number one.
The team is also undefeated.
They knocked off Dakota Fusion 2-0 just a few nights ago.
Not only is the team doing well, but some of the athletes are gaining interest from Minnesota United FC, the professional soccer team based in St. Paul.
"It just kind of came out of nowhere. They just invited us to come scrimmage with them and we both played pretty well. Then we got invited back up again this next week, so it'll be fun," says Andres Garcia.
"It's obviously nice to be noticed by a professional club. It mean's we're doing something right. But I think a lot of this helps as well. Our team being unbeaten. So as much as it's good for us too, I think we have to give credit to the team. They've helped us be successful," says Andy Wilkinson.
Med City FC hits the field Saturday night at RCTC.
The Mayhem face Duluth FC.