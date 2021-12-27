Mayo grad Makayla Pahl is in the net for the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Makayla Pahl is a junior at the University of Minnesota this year.
She's a goaltender for the hockey team.
"Growing up, my dad was actually my goalie coach and honestly, it probably was the best thing ever to have my dad as my coach. And honestly, he's the one that really pushed me to be the best I could be. Then I have my mom in the stands cheering me on every game. Honestly, I owe it all to them," says Makayla.
University of Minnesota's goaltender and Mayo High School graduate Makayla Pahl laced up her skates when she was just ten years old.
She started playing girls' hockey, switched to boys' hockey, and then joined pee wees.
For Makayla's senior year of high school, she took the ice for the Mayo Spartans.
Now, she hits the rink for a DI university, the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers.
"Any time you're on the ice, work your hardest. And obviously, you're going to have some downfalls, but that's how you're going to work your way up, is those mistakes. You're going to learn from them and you're going to get better that way. And just never give up," says Makayla.
Sunday afternoon, Makayla was able to give back to her community at the Dodge County Ice Arena with hockey hopefuls that are just ten years old, the same age she was when she first laced up those skates.
"They were super excited, which is so cool. Like people are excited to see me. I was as young as they are and now people look up to me. It's crazy. It's a great feeling to have," says Makayla.