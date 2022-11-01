Mason City girls' wrestling squad gears up for first season as a sanctioned sport

MASON CITY, Iowa - For the first time ever, girls' wrestling is considered a sanctioned sport in the state of Iowa.
KIMT News 3 Sports caught up with the Mason City Riverhawks girls' wrestling team about the upcoming season.
The team started practice just yesterday.
Last year, three girls competed on the boys' team.
This season, the girls have their own team and it's growing quickly.
Junior Layla Phillips competed on the boys' team last year and says she cannot wait to have female wrestlers by her side this season.
"It will be a lot more of a family. And it'll be more fun with a lot of girls on the team. Last year, obviously, there was only two other girls with me and we were on a team with a bunch of boys. It'll be nice to grow a family with these girls and get better in the sport of wrestling," says Layla.
"I hope these girls gain a family. We talk a lot about that in our room is building a family, so I hope that they can gain this through wrestling. I hope they can gain athleticism. Like this can help them beyond just wrestling," says Coach Tiffany Dickson.
The first meet for the Riverhawks is November 19th in Independence.