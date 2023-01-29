 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM CST
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 below zero.

* WHERE...Dodge, Olmsted, Mower and Fillmore Counties.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Mahomes lifts Chiefs into Super Bowl against Eagles

  • Updated
  • 0
Bengals Chiefs Football

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) works in the pocket against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes scrambled for a first down on his badly sprained right ankle, then was shoved late out of bounds by Joseph Ossai, giving Harrison Butker a chance to kick a 45-yard field goal with 3 seconds left that gave the Kansas City Chiefs a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game Sunday night.

The Chiefs finally managed to beat the Bengals after three straight losses, including a three-point overtime defeat in last year’s conference championship game. Kansas City advanced to play the Philadelphia Eagles in their third Super Bowl in four years.

Mahomes, who hurt his ankle against Jacksonville in the divisional round, threw for 326 yards and two touchdowns, even though he was missing three of his wide receivers to injuries by the fourth quarter.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling led the way with 116 yards and a touchdown, while Travis Kelce — bad back and all — had seven for 78 yards and a score.

Joe Burrow had 270 yards passing with a touchdown and two interceptions for Cincinnati. He was sacked five times.

Recommended for you