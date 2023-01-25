Lyle-Pacelli's Buay Koak hits 2,000 point milestone

LYLE, Minn. - The Lyle-Pacelli Athletics boys' basketball team tipped off against the Southland Rebels about a week ago, getting a huge win.
But in the first half, one athlete accomplished something pretty special.
Senior Buay Koak scored 2,000 career points.
The Athletics are on a roll this season, with just two losses so far.
Buay says these guys have been playing together for years and they all know their roles on the team.
Once they hit the court, they go to work and everyone does their job, including Buay in the first half of that game last week.
"They were running the zone, so I just went to the open spot and hit the shot. And they stopped everything and said 'you scored 200 points'. I was like 'oh'. Thinking about it now, that's a lot of points. I don't know. It's crazy. That's a really good accomplishment to hit," says Buay.
His next goal is to set the school record for points scored.
RCTC's Olivia Christianson holds the current record.
The Athletics host the Houston Hurricanes on Thursday night.