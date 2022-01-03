Luke Robertson gets the call to move up a level to the North Iowa Bulls

MASON CITY, Iowa - One Mason City Toro got the call up to the NAHL Saturday morning.
Right wing Luke Robertson played with the Toros on Friday night and took the ice as a North Iowa Bull on Saturday.
Luke scored two goals with Mason City on Friday.
He is the fourth Toro to make the jump to the next level.
Luke says the biggest difference he noticed was the speed.
He feels this level is faster.
Luke is excited for this challenge.
"I got a text message on Saturday morning from the head coach of the North Iowa Bulls and he asked me if I wanted to play on Saturday night with the Bulls at home. And I thought that was a great opportunity for me and I said why not? Of course I would," says Luke.
The North Iowa Bulls host the Aberdeen Wings this Friday and Saturday.