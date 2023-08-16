Lourdes basketball alum Alyssa Ustby hosts youth basketball camp.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Lourdes basketball alum Alyssa Ustby is heading into her senior year at the University of North Carolina.
This week, she is putting on basketball camp for young girls wanting to learn more about the game.
"It's indescribable. Just like the constant support from the community in Rochester and the surrounding areas is amazing. And to see a girl walk into the gym with my number one North Carolina jersey on, it just warms my hear. And it's really cool to see that my work is spreading and showing through the efforts and support of these little girls," says Ustby.
KIMT News 3 Sports asked her what she loves about this sport.
"There are so many moments of joy that come from playing basketball. Whether it's off the court in the locker room or you're going out to eat with your teammates, singing on the bus on the way to a road game. Or even just on the court when there's a moment that clicks, like you make a perfect pass and your teammate scores and you look at each other and you smile. Like I just haven't found something in life that mimics that same amount of joy," says Ustby.
She loves the game, but also loves the opportunity to give back and help young girls chase their dreams too.
"My hope for these girls is just to inspire them. I want to inspire them to work hard, to go after their dreams and realize that their dreams are so much closer than they realize. LIke they can make it to Division I and play high level basketball. They can go be a lawyer. They can be a doctor. They can do anything that they want to do and it just takes a little bit of intention and a little bit of hard work. I know they can get there and I'm rooting for them always," says Ustby.
Her basketball camp goes through Friday at Lourdes High School and youth can still sign up.
Here is the link with how to sign up.