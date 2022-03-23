 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Looking at the Sweet 16 matchups for the men's and women's tournaments

  • Updated
  • 0

The phrase “March Madness” is everywhere this women’s NCAA Tournament. It's part of the NCAA's effort to make sure there is equity with the men's tournament. South Carolina coach Dawn Staley has an idea to really help women close the gap with the men. She says women's teams should receive the same kind of money the men's team get. The men's teams get money from their conferences, funding that comes from the NCAA's massive TV deal for the men's tournament. The women's tournament has a TV deal that is bundled with other events. It is not as lucrative.

AP22081531957733.jpg
AP22080545908207.jpg

Recommended for you