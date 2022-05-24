Paced by Berger's individual title, Lake Mills wins 1A state golf title; Newman's Castle takes 2nd

AMES, Iowa - It was a double dose of state championships Tuesday for the Lake Mills boys golf team.
Powered by Bennett Berger’s individual state championship, the Bulldogs striped their way to the Class 1A team state title at Ames Golf and Country Club.
Berger finished with a two-day total of 150, four strokes clear of Newman Catholic’s Tim Castle, who earned runner-up honors.
Lake Mills’ Garrett Ham finished fifth individually as well, and North Butler’s Nolan Reser was 12th.
Lake Mills finished with a two-day team total of 673, 16 strokes clear of East Buchanan. North Butler finished fourth in the team race.
In Class 2A, Osage junior Leo Klapperich finished tied for seventh with a 150 total, five strokes off the leader.
Osage, with a score of 645, finished 8th in Class 2A.
Charles City’s Trevor White finished 16th in Class 3A.