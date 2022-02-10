Newman Catholic alum Derric Thomas to be inducted into Iowa Wrestling Hall of Fame

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Newman Catholic alum is heading into the IAHSAA Wrestling Hall of Fame.
It was announced Thursday that Derric Thomas, a four-time finalist and three-time state champion, will be inducted.
Thomas wrestled for Hall of Fame coach Mark Bertsch and won state championships in 2008, 2009 and 2019. He finished his prep career with a record of 138-13.
The other inductees in the 2022 class are:
KYLE ANSON, Iowa City, City High
RYAN MORNINGSTAR, Lisbon
COLE PAPE, Maquoketa
LYLE WILSON, Boone
COACH
JEFF TAMPIR, Maquoketa
CONTRIBUTOR
JIM MILLER, Cedar Falls