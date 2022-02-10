 Skip to main content
Newman Catholic alum Derric Thomas to be inducted into Iowa Wrestling Hall of Fame

  • Updated
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

The Iowa High School Wrestling Championships at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo)

 STEVE POPE

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Newman Catholic alum is heading into the IAHSAA Wrestling Hall of Fame.

It was announced Thursday that Derric Thomas, a four-time finalist and three-time state champion, will be inducted.

Thomas wrestled for Hall of Fame coach Mark Bertsch and won state championships in 2008, 2009 and 2019. He finished his prep career with a record of 138-13.

The other inductees in the 2022 class are:

KYLE ANSON, Iowa City, City High

RYAN MORNINGSTAR, Lisbon

COLE PAPE, Maquoketa

LYLE WILSON, Boone

COACH

JEFF TAMPIR, Maquoketa

CONTRIBUTOR

JIM MILLER, Cedar Falls

