Lake Mills' season comes to end in 2OT loss against Grand View Christian

DES MOINES, Iowa - The 2021-22 Lake Mills Bulldogs boys basketball team will go down in the history books.
The team went 24-1 during the regular season, and after their victory over Danville on Monday, their first ever appearance in the state semi-finals had them taking on the undefeated Grand View Christian Thunder. Senior Wyatt Helming, who had the chance to play with his brothers Chett and Lance during his high school career, felt the differences of Wednesday night's game compared to Monday's contest.
"I felt in that game, we were shooting so pathetically. Today, we were more relaxed, getting more accustomed to the gym. We were able to get back in as a team and take more shots."
By halftime, the Bulldogs commandeered a 32-16 lead against the Thunder, who held the 1 seed in Class 1A. However, momentum would swing the other way in the 3rd quarter, with the Thunder closing that gap, heading into the 4th with a two point lead.
"In the second half, they changed some things up, and started shooting the ball so well. They hit some tough shots. You have to give them credit. I thought other than a handful of possessions, we did pretty well," Coach Kyle Menke said.
But the Bulldogs would not go down without a fight, scoring 15 to tie it at 52-52. Wyatt nearly made a beyond the half court shot that would've cemented a win right at the buzzer at the end of overtime.
"There wasn't much time left. The play was for me to catch it to get a shot up. It was tipped, but I was still able to get a shot up."
Though the Bulldogs would fall short in double overtime, this truly was a memorable season in school history.
"I've grown up with these seniors, played with them since 4th grade. It's great to be able to play with them, get up to the state level as a program. it's amazing," Wyatt says.
"Coach Menke is a great coach, great guy. He's always there, you can ask some questions, he always had answers," senior Seth Hermanson says.
"They've earned it. They've put in time, they worked in the offseason, they've played basketball since they were little, they're coachable, they're just great kids. We have some great students on our team," Coach Menke added.
"It's never going away, I'll tell my kids about it, tell my family about it forever," Hermanson added.