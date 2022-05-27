Local hockey standout will suit up as a University of Minnesota Golden Gopher

KIMT News 3 Sports - One local hockey standout is bringing his talents back to Minnesota.
Brody Lamb played high school hockey for Dodge County.
He was drafted in the NHL 2021 Draft by the New York Rangers and will hit the ice in Minnesota this fall.
Brody played for the Green Bay Gamblers last season, which is part of the United States Hockey League.
He has committed to play for the University of Minnesota in the upcoming season.
Brody says the biggest difference between high school hockey and Tier I hockey is the speed.
He is excited to hit the ice as a University of Minnesota Golden Gopher.
"My dream has always been to play DI hockey, so I think I've gotten that far. So I think just continue to work hard in the weight room and work hard at practice and then hopefully get to the next level, but at this point, just kind of play it by ear and work hard," says Brody.
The Gophers men's hockey team kicks off its season in the fall.
The team starts workouts next week.