Lake Mills comes up short in the semifinal game of the state tournament By Alex Jirgens Alex Jirgens Author email Mar 9, 2022 Mar 9, 2022 Updated 14 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KIMT News 3 Sports - IA Boys' Prep Basketball Grand View Christian 71, Lake Mills 66 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Alex Jirgens Author email Follow Alex Jirgens Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KIMT News 3 Community After around a foot of rain, residents of a small NE Iowa town react to extreme flooding Updated Dec 2, 2021 Iowa Hawkeyes move to #5 in AP college football poll Updated Dec 2, 2021 Local Sports Twins hire former Padres manager Tingler as bench coach Updated Dec 2, 2021 Iowa Heartland Chapter of North Iowa puts on Youth Muskie Fishing Tournament Updated Dec 2, 2021 Local A Rochester runner took part in the Chicago Marathon in honor of his friend Updated Dec 2, 2021 Community Apples in short supply this season at Northwoods Orchard Updated Dec 2, 2021 Recommended for you