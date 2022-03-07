Lake Mills boys basketball team makes history, moves on to Class 1A state semifinals

DES MOINES, Iowa - It was a first for the Lake Mills boys basketball team.
The Bulldogs defended their way to a 39-22 victory Monday over Danville to reach the Class 1A state semifinals for the first time.
"Our community has done so much for us this week," Bennett Berger said. "I'm just glad we can send them home with a smile on their face."
The game was tied at 11 at the half in a defensive slugfest before Lake Mills' offense found a little life in the second half.
Berger led Lake Mills with 13 points while Seth Hermanson added 10.
The win sets up state semifinal against top-seeded Grand View Christian on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.