Jiu Jitsu athlete defies odds to compete: 'I say I had to go blind to be able to see'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - One local man is defying all the odds to compete in a sport he loves.
At the gym, he is known as Bam Bam.
And he has an incredible story.
Bam Bam has been participating in the sport of jiu jitsu for about two years now.
His love for this type of sport began with wrestling in high school.
But Bam Bam lost sight in both of his eyes by 17 years old and he wasn't sure how he would carry on his love for the sport.
He was given the opportunity to compete at the Missouri School for the Blind and got his high school diploma there.
Bam Bam has always kept this type of sport close, whether it's combat, wrestling, judo, or now jiu jitsu.
And it has been a saving grace in his life.
"I mean, I say I had to go blind to be able to see. This kind of gave me a way to like ... I guess yeah, like it saved me. You know, it kept me from, you know, getting depressed," says Bam Bam.
