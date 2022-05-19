Iowa Track and Field State Tournament Thursday results

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
250 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT FRIDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 32 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL IOWA

BOONE                 DALLAS                GRUNDY
HAMILTON              HARDIN                JASPER
MARSHALL              POLK                  STORY
WEBSTER

IN NORTH CENTRAL IOWA

BUTLER                CERRO GORDO           FRANKLIN
HANCOCK               HUMBOLDT              KOSSUTH
WINNEBAGO             WORTH                 WRIGHT

IN NORTHWEST IOWA

PALO ALTO             POCAHONTAS

IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA

MADISON               WARREN

IN SOUTHWEST IOWA

ADAIR                 CASS

IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA

AUDUBON               CALHOUN               CARROLL
CRAWFORD              GREENE                GUTHRIE
SAC

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ACKLEY, ADAIR, ADEL, ALGONA, ALLISON,
AMES, APLINGTON, ATLANTIC, AUDUBON, BAYARD, BELMOND, BOONE,
BRITT, CARLISLE, CARROLL, CASEY, CLARION, CLARKSVILLE,
CLEAR LAKE, CONRAD, DENISON, DES MOINES, DIKE, DUMONT,
EAGLE GROVE, EARLHAM, EARLY, ELDORA, EMMETSBURG, EXIRA, FONDA,
FONTANELLE, FOREST CITY, FORT DODGE, GARNER, GILMORE CITY,
GREENE, GREENFIELD, GRUNDY CENTER, GUTHRIE CENTER, HAMPTON,
HUMBOLDT, INDIANOLA, IOWA FALLS, JEFFERSON, KANAWHA, LAKE CITY,
LAKE MILLS, LAKE VIEW, LAURENS, MANLY, MANSON, MARSHALLTOWN,
MASON CITY, NEWTON, NORTHWOOD, NORWALK, ODEBOLT, PANORA,
PARKERSBURG, PERRY, POCAHONTAS, POMEROY, REINBECK, ROCKWELL CITY,
ROLFE, SAC CITY, SCHALLER, SHELL ROCK, STUART, WALL LAKE, WAUKEE,
WEBSTER CITY, WELLSBURG, AND WINTERSET.

* PRIMARY THREATS INCLUDE...

SCATTERED LARGE HAIL AND ISOLATED VERY LARGE HAIL EVENTS TO 2
INCHES IN DIAMETER POSSIBLE.
SCATTERED DAMAGING WIND GUSTS TO 70 MPH POSSIBLE.

PROBABILITY TABLE:
PROB OF 2 OR MORE TORNADOES                        :  10%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE STRONG /EF2-EF5/ TORNADOES       :  05%
PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE WIND EVENTS              :  40%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE WIND EVENTS >= 75 MPH            :  20%
PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE HAIL EVENTS              :  50%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE HAIL EVENTS >= 2 INCHES          :  30%
PROB OF 6 OR MORE COMBINED SEVERE HAIL/WIND EVENTS :  80%
MEAN STORM MOTION /MPH/                            :  E 35

Weather Alert

...Gusty winds and scattered thunderstorms tonight...

A cold front is surging into western and northwestern Iowa early
tonight. As the front moves through it will produce scattered
thunderstorms, some of which could be strong and produce hail and
high winds. Even aside from the storms, winds will quickly turn to
northwesterly and increase substantially behind the front,
reaching speeds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts over 40 mph for a time
before gradually subsiding overnight.

Iowa Track and Field State Tournament Thursday results

  • Updated
  • 0

DES MOINES, Iowa - 

Girls' Shuttle Hurdle Prelims (1A)

St. Ansgar, 5th

Northwood-Kensett, 7th

Girls' Shuttle Hurdle Prelims (4A)

Mason City, 8th

Boys' 3200 Meter Run (1A)

Riley Witt (St. Ansgar), 1st

Boys' 400 Meter Dash (4A)

James Fingalsen (Mason City), 8th

Boys' Shuttle Hurdle Prelims (4A)

Mason City, 4th 

Girls' 3000 Meter Run (2A)

Katelyn Johnston (Osage), 3rd

Kinze Shea (Crestwood), 5th

Addison Doughan (Clear Lake), 6th

Lilian Nelson (Forest City), 7th

Boys' 3200 Meter Run (2A)

Bryce McDonough (Central Springs), 5th

Girls' 200 Meter Dash (2A)

Reese Browlee (Clear Lake), 5th

Meredith Street (Osage), 6th

Boys' 200 Meter Dash (2A)

Tate Sander (Belmond-Klemme), 3rd

Girls' 100 Meter Dash Prelims (2A)

Meredith Street (Osage), 3rd 

Boys' 100 Meter Dash Prelims (2A)

Tate Sander (Belmond-Klemme), 3rd

Girls' 400 Meter Dash (2A)

Reese Brownless (Clear Lake), 3rd

Meredith Streeth (Osage), 5th

Boys' 400 Meter Dash (2A)

Jagger Schmitt (Clear Lake), 6th 

Girls' Shuttle Hurdle Prelims (2A)

Central Springs, 8th

Girls' Shot Put (1A)

Leah Kramersmeier (North Iowa), 6th 

Boys' High Jump (3A)

Ian Collins (Charles City), 1st

Boys' Shot Put (2A)

Zach Mehmert (Crestwood), 6th 

Girls' Long Jump (2A)

Reese Brownlee (Clear Lake), 1st 

Girls' High Jump (3A) 

Keely Collins (Charles City), 1st 

Here is the link with the live updates. 

Recommended for you