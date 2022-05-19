Iowa Track and Field State Tournament Thursday results

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 250 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT FRIDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 32 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL IOWA BOONE DALLAS GRUNDY HAMILTON HARDIN JASPER MARSHALL POLK STORY WEBSTER IN NORTH CENTRAL IOWA BUTLER CERRO GORDO FRANKLIN HANCOCK HUMBOLDT KOSSUTH WINNEBAGO WORTH WRIGHT IN NORTHWEST IOWA PALO ALTO POCAHONTAS IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA MADISON WARREN IN SOUTHWEST IOWA ADAIR CASS IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA AUDUBON CALHOUN CARROLL CRAWFORD GREENE GUTHRIE SAC THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ACKLEY, ADAIR, ADEL, ALGONA, ALLISON, AMES, APLINGTON, ATLANTIC, AUDUBON, BAYARD, BELMOND, BOONE, BRITT, CARLISLE, CARROLL, CASEY, CLARION, CLARKSVILLE, CLEAR LAKE, CONRAD, DENISON, DES MOINES, DIKE, DUMONT, EAGLE GROVE, EARLHAM, EARLY, ELDORA, EMMETSBURG, EXIRA, FONDA, FONTANELLE, FOREST CITY, FORT DODGE, GARNER, GILMORE CITY, GREENE, GREENFIELD, GRUNDY CENTER, GUTHRIE CENTER, HAMPTON, HUMBOLDT, INDIANOLA, IOWA FALLS, JEFFERSON, KANAWHA, LAKE CITY, LAKE MILLS, LAKE VIEW, LAURENS, MANLY, MANSON, MARSHALLTOWN, MASON CITY, NEWTON, NORTHWOOD, NORWALK, ODEBOLT, PANORA, PARKERSBURG, PERRY, POCAHONTAS, POMEROY, REINBECK, ROCKWELL CITY, ROLFE, SAC CITY, SCHALLER, SHELL ROCK, STUART, WALL LAKE, WAUKEE, WEBSTER CITY, WELLSBURG, AND WINTERSET. * PRIMARY THREATS INCLUDE... SCATTERED LARGE HAIL AND ISOLATED VERY LARGE HAIL EVENTS TO 2 INCHES IN DIAMETER POSSIBLE. SCATTERED DAMAGING WIND GUSTS TO 70 MPH POSSIBLE. PROBABILITY TABLE: PROB OF 2 OR MORE TORNADOES : 10% PROB OF 1 OR MORE STRONG /EF2-EF5/ TORNADOES : 05% PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE WIND EVENTS : 40% PROB OF 1 OR MORE WIND EVENTS >= 75 MPH : 20% PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE HAIL EVENTS : 50% PROB OF 1 OR MORE HAIL EVENTS >= 2 INCHES : 30% PROB OF 6 OR MORE COMBINED SEVERE HAIL/WIND EVENTS : 80% MEAN STORM MOTION /MPH/ : E 35