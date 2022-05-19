Iowa Track and Field State Tournament Thursday results

DES MOINES, Iowa -
Girls' Shuttle Hurdle Prelims (1A)
St. Ansgar, 5th
Northwood-Kensett, 7th
Girls' Shuttle Hurdle Prelims (4A)
Mason City, 8th
Boys' 3200 Meter Run (1A)
Riley Witt (St. Ansgar), 1st
Boys' 400 Meter Dash (4A)
James Fingalsen (Mason City), 8th
Boys' Shuttle Hurdle Prelims (4A)
Mason City, 4th
Girls' 3000 Meter Run (2A)
Katelyn Johnston (Osage), 3rd
Kinze Shea (Crestwood), 5th
Addison Doughan (Clear Lake), 6th
Lilian Nelson (Forest City), 7th
Boys' 3200 Meter Run (2A)
Bryce McDonough (Central Springs), 5th
Girls' 200 Meter Dash (2A)
Reese Browlee (Clear Lake), 5th
Meredith Street (Osage), 6th
Boys' 200 Meter Dash (2A)
Tate Sander (Belmond-Klemme), 3rd
Girls' 100 Meter Dash Prelims (2A)
Meredith Street (Osage), 3rd
Boys' 100 Meter Dash Prelims (2A)
Tate Sander (Belmond-Klemme), 3rd
Girls' 400 Meter Dash (2A)
Reese Brownless (Clear Lake), 3rd
Meredith Streeth (Osage), 5th
Boys' 400 Meter Dash (2A)
Jagger Schmitt (Clear Lake), 6th
Girls' Shuttle Hurdle Prelims (2A)
Central Springs, 8th
Girls' Shot Put (1A)
Leah Kramersmeier (North Iowa), 6th
Boys' High Jump (3A)
Ian Collins (Charles City), 1st
Boys' Shot Put (2A)
Zach Mehmert (Crestwood), 6th
Girls' Long Jump (2A)
Reese Brownlee (Clear Lake), 1st
Girls' High Jump (3A)
Keely Collins (Charles City), 1st
Here is the link with the live updates.