Iowa State Tournament Track and Field Saturday results

  • Updated
  • 0

DES MOINES, Iowa - 

Girls' 800 Meter Spring Medley (2A)

Clear Lake, 4th 

Boys' 800 Meter Spring Medley (4A)

Mason City, 8th

Girls' 800 Meter Run (2A)

Addison Doughan (Clear Lake), 8th

Boys' 800 Meter Run (1A)

Riley Witt (St. Ansgar), 2nd

Boys" 800 Meter Run (2A)

Isaac Swenson (Belmond-Klemme), 4th 

Girls' Shuttle Hurdle Finals (1A)

Northwood-Kensett, 3rd

St. Ansgar, 5th 

Girls' Shuttle Hurdle Finals (2A)

Central Springs, 6th 

Girls' Shuttle Hurdle Finals (4A)

Mason City, 8th

Boys' Shuttle Hurdle Finals (4A)

Mason City, 3rd

Boys' 100 Meter Run 

Wyatt Willand (Northwood-Kensett), 1st

Girls' 100 Meter Dash Finals (2A)

Meredith Street (Osage), 2nd 

Boys' 100 Meter Dash Finals (2A)

Tate Sander (Belmond-Klemme), 2nd 

Girls' 100 Meter Hurdles Finals (2A)

Brooklyn Halbach (Osage), 8th

Boys' 110 Meter Hurdles Finals (2A)

Zeke Nelson (Clear Lake), 5th 

Boys' 200 Meter Run 

Wyatt Willand (Northwood-Kensett), 1st 

Girls' 200 Meter Dash Finals (2A)

Meredith Street (Osage), 4th

Reese Brownlee (Clear Lake), 6th 

Boys' 200 Meter Dash Finals (2A)

Tate Sander (Belmond-Klemme), 3rd 

Boys' 1600 Meter Run (1A)

Riley Witt (St. Ansgar), 1st

Boys' 1600 Meter Run (2A)

Bryce McDonough (Central Springs), 4th 

Girls' 1500 Meter Run (2A)

Addison Doughan (Clear Lake), 5th 

Lilian Nelson (Forest City), 6th 

Katelyn Johnston (Osage), 7th 

Boys' 400 Meter Run 

Wyatt Willand (Northwood-Kensett), 1st

Boys' 4x100 Meter Relay Finals (2A)

Clear Lake, 4th 

Boys' 4x400 Meter Relay Finals (2A)

Clear Lake, 7th

Boys' 4x400 Meter Relay Finals (2A)

Mason City, 5th 

Here is the link with all of the results. 

