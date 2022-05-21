Iowa State Tournament Track and Field Saturday results

DES MOINES, Iowa -
Girls' 800 Meter Spring Medley (2A)
Clear Lake, 4th
Boys' 800 Meter Spring Medley (4A)
Mason City, 8th
Girls' 800 Meter Run (2A)
Addison Doughan (Clear Lake), 8th
Boys' 800 Meter Run (1A)
Riley Witt (St. Ansgar), 2nd
Boys" 800 Meter Run (2A)
Isaac Swenson (Belmond-Klemme), 4th
Girls' Shuttle Hurdle Finals (1A)
Northwood-Kensett, 3rd
St. Ansgar, 5th
Girls' Shuttle Hurdle Finals (2A)
Central Springs, 6th
Girls' Shuttle Hurdle Finals (4A)
Mason City, 8th
Boys' Shuttle Hurdle Finals (4A)
Mason City, 3rd
Boys' 100 Meter Run
Wyatt Willand (Northwood-Kensett), 1st
Girls' 100 Meter Dash Finals (2A)
Meredith Street (Osage), 2nd
Boys' 100 Meter Dash Finals (2A)
Tate Sander (Belmond-Klemme), 2nd
Girls' 100 Meter Hurdles Finals (2A)
Brooklyn Halbach (Osage), 8th
Boys' 110 Meter Hurdles Finals (2A)
Zeke Nelson (Clear Lake), 5th
Boys' 200 Meter Run
Wyatt Willand (Northwood-Kensett), 1st
Girls' 200 Meter Dash Finals (2A)
Meredith Street (Osage), 4th
Reese Brownlee (Clear Lake), 6th
Boys' 200 Meter Dash Finals (2A)
Tate Sander (Belmond-Klemme), 3rd
Boys' 1600 Meter Run (1A)
Riley Witt (St. Ansgar), 1st
Boys' 1600 Meter Run (2A)
Bryce McDonough (Central Springs), 4th
Girls' 1500 Meter Run (2A)
Addison Doughan (Clear Lake), 5th
Lilian Nelson (Forest City), 6th
Katelyn Johnston (Osage), 7th
Boys' 400 Meter Run
Wyatt Willand (Northwood-Kensett), 1st
Boys' 4x100 Meter Relay Finals (2A)
Clear Lake, 4th
Boys' 4x400 Meter Relay Finals (2A)
Clear Lake, 7th
Boys' 4x400 Meter Relay Finals (2A)
Mason City, 5th
Here is the link with all of the results.