Iowa, Iowa State enter Cy-Hawk week with 1-0 marks (with photo gallery)

Iowa wide receiver Arland Bruce IV (10) runs from South Dakota State defensive end Quinton Hicks (48) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 7-3. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa defensive lineman Noah Shannon (99) celebrates after a tackle during the second half of an NCAA college football game against South Dakota State, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 7-3. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) throws a pass as he is tackled by South Dakota State defensive tackle Caleb Sanders (99) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
South Dakota State running back Isaiah Davis, center, is tackled by Iowa defenders Kaevon Merriweather (26), John Waggoner (92), Logan Klemp (46) and Noah Shannon (99) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 7-3. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks off the field after an NCAA college football game against South Dakota State, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 7-3. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) and defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) celebrate after a safety during the second half of an NCAA college football game against South Dakota State, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 7-3. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa defensive end Joe Evans (13) celebrates with teammate defensive lineman Logan Lee (85) after a safety during the second half of an NCAA college football game against South Dakota State, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 7-3. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (8) pulls in a reception for a touchdown as Southeast Missouri State defensive back Lawrence Johnson (7) defends in the end zone during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell congratulates Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (8) on his touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southeast Missouri State, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (8) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southeast Missouri State, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell congratulates Iowa State running back Deon Silas (22) on his touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southeast Missouri State, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 42-10. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers (12) drops back to pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southeast Missouri State, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s defense came up with two second-half safeties, and the Hawkeyes opened the season with a 7-3 win over South Dakota State on Saturday. Jack Campbell's tackle of Isaiah Davis in the end zone in the third quarter was the first safety, then Joe Evans sacked quarterback Mark Gronowski in the fourth quarter for the second. Iowa finished with 166 yards of offense, while South Dakota State had 120. The two teams combined for more punts (21) than first downs (16). Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras completed 11 of 25 passes for 109 yards. Gronowski was 10 of 26 passing for 87 yards.
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Hunter Dekkers went 25-of-31 passing for 293 yards and four touchdowns as the Cyclones recorded their most lopsided opening victory since 2001. Xavier Hutchinson caught a career-best three touchdowns, finishing with 128 yards on eight receptions. Iowa State running back Jirehl Brock rushed for 99 of his 104 yards in the second half, scoring on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter to give Iowa State a 35-10 lead. The Cyclones scored on their first three possessions, and after a couple of hiccups late in the second quarter, regained control in the third quarter and cruised to the victory.