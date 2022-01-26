Hayfield girls' basketball team is still undefeated

HAYFIELD, Minn. - The Hayfield girls' basketball team is undefeated.
And they're hoping to hold on to that record for a while.
KIMT News 3 Sports caught up with sophomores Kristen Watson and Natalie Beaver to learn more about what is working.
They say everyone on the team can do everything, which makes them a tough team to guard.
Defense is also a focus for the Vikings.
The ladies says the team knows that heading into each game, they have a target on their back.
"We know every team is going to give their best against us because they want to give us that one," says Natalie.
"I feel like we're not scared on the court. We're ready for the competition and we like the competition. And we're ready to take it on and we like to take teams on," says Kristen.
The team hits the court against WEM Friday night.