Hayfield boys' basketball team faces Cherry in state tournament semifinal game Friday

KIMT News 3 Sports - The Hayfield boys' basketball team won it all last year and they are hoping to make it two years in a row.
"Playing under pressure, you know, is tough, but once we settle down and get under control and get a feel for the game, it's just another basketball game. We have a great team and when we play well together, we are very hard to beat," says junior Ethan Pack.
"The bond we have together. Having four starters coming in from last year, back again. We all just click well together. And we have a good feel for the game," says senior Kobe Foster.
The Hayfield Vikings brought home a trophy last year and they are hoping to get another one.
The team got a win over Russell-Tyler-Ruthton in the first round of the boys' state basketball tournament.
KIMT News 3 Sports asked the team what is working right now.
"We're focused. But everyone is playing their role well. If someone is having a bad shooting night or something, there's someone else to step in and make shots and do something that maybe someone else is struggling with that night. I think we are just playing well together as a team," says junior Isaac Matti.
The Vikings have a tough task ahead of them tomorrow when they face Cherry High School.
Hayfield knocked off Cherry at the beginning of February and the Cherry Tigers have not lost since.
The Vikings need to do all the little things right as they prepare for this matchup.
"Execute on both ends of the floor like we hope we can and things will take care of themselves. But ultimately, it comes down to putting the ball in the basket and hopefully we shoot the ball like we have been here lately. We always talk about making sure our defense gives us a chance and if we're not shooting well, hopefully our defense is playing well and gives us a chance," says Head Coach Chris Pack.
The Hayfield Vikings tip off against Cherry tomorrow at noon in Minneapolis.