Great Frontier Bull Riding takes place at the Grandstand on Friday

ROCHESTER, Minn. - On Friday night, there will be bull riding at the Grandstand at the Olmsted County Free Fair.
The doors open at 6, an hour before the show starts.
There are riders on the books that are in the top twenty of the National Federation of Professional Bull Riders.
KIMT News 3 Sports caught up with Jennifer from Great Frontier Bull Riding and she says everyone involved really becomes family.
"Everybody gets to know everybody behind the shoots. You get to meet your entertainers and your judges and your bull fighters. And then you get to know them personally as well. You know the bull riders are competing. They want top dollar. They want top opportunity to move on to finals, but at the same time, they're helping the other rider," says Jennifer Kattevold.
This event kicks off tomorrow night at 7 at the Grandstand.
It's $15 for adults and $5 for kids under 12.