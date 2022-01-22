 Skip to main content
Girls' wrestling is officially a sanctioned sport in Iowa

Girls' wrestling is now officially a sanctioned sport in Iowa.

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Board of Directors' decision was announced today. 

The first sanctioned season will be next school year.

The next steps to get this going include finalizing details for the season, a classification system, weight classes, and postseason/tournament time. 

So far, 58 high schools in Iowa have committed to having girls' wrestling programs, including Charles City and Crestwood. 

Iowa becomes the 34th state to sanction girls' wrestling. 

