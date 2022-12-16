 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Friday sports scores

  • Updated
  • 0

Here are the sports scores from Friday night.

KIMT News 3 Sports -

MN Boys' Prep Basketball 

Schaeffer Academy 63, Glenville-Emmons 50

Century 82, Albert Lea 49

Fillmore Central 67, Winona Cotter 65

Rushford-Peterson 55, La Crescent-Hokah 54 

Hayfield 56, JWP 42

Goodhue 63, Pine Island 42 

Lyle-Pacelli 80, Kingsland 49

MN Girls' Prep Basketball 

Century 61, Albert Lea 48 

Mayo 68, Mankato West 42 

Goodhue 70, Pine Island 40

La Crescent-Hokah 47, Rushford-Peterson 45

PEM 60, Dover-Eyota 49

MN Girls' Prep Hockey 

Dodge County 9, Northern Tier 1 

MN Boys' Prep Hockey

Dodge County 6, Minnesota River 3

Century 6, Mankato West 0

Recommended for you