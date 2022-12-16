Friday sports scores

KIMT News 3 Sports -
MN Boys' Prep Basketball
Schaeffer Academy 63, Glenville-Emmons 50
Century 82, Albert Lea 49
Fillmore Central 67, Winona Cotter 65
Rushford-Peterson 55, La Crescent-Hokah 54
Hayfield 56, JWP 42
Goodhue 63, Pine Island 42
Lyle-Pacelli 80, Kingsland 49
MN Girls' Prep Basketball
Century 61, Albert Lea 48
Mayo 68, Mankato West 42
Goodhue 70, Pine Island 40
La Crescent-Hokah 47, Rushford-Peterson 45
PEM 60, Dover-Eyota 49
MN Girls' Prep Hockey
Dodge County 9, Northern Tier 1
MN Boys' Prep Hockey
Dodge County 6, Minnesota River 3
Century 6, Mankato West 0