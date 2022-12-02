Friday sports scores

KIMT News 3 Sports -
MN Prep Football
Barnesville 35, Chatfield 20
MN Boys' Prep Hockey
Northfield 8, Lourdes 0
Hibbing 5, Albert Lea 1
Century 5, Mankato East 2
New Prague 7, Dodge County 4
MN Girls' Prep Hockey
Dodge County 4, New Prague 0
MN Girls' Prep Basketball
Austin 53, John Marshall 48
Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 72, LeRoy-Ostrander 29
Lourdes 51, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 20
Blooming Prairie 47, Triton 43 (OT)
Hayfield 64, Bethlehem Academy 24
Schaeffer Academy 51, Twin Cities Academy 35
IA Girls' Prep Basketball
Osage 27, Central Springs 25
Forest City 71, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 57
Belmond-Klemme 54, Lake Mills 46
Newman Catholic 54, North Butler 27
North Union 63, North Iowa 20
West Fork 67, Rockford 10
MN Boys' Prep Basketball
Hayfield 48, Martin County West 32
Lyle-Pacelli 97, Grand Meadow 35
Minnehaha Academy 74, Lourdes 28
IA Boys' Prep Basketball
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 58, Forest City 46
Belmond-Klemme 71, Lake Mills 32
North Union 73, North Iowa 52
West Hancock 57, Eagle Grove 41