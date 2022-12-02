 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to around 50
mph.

* WHERE...All of central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects
including holiday decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down
and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers are moving through north
central Iowa this evening and will cause brief, significant
reduction of visibility in some places. A dusting of snow
accumulation is possible and may cause slick spots on roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Friday sports scores

  Updated
Here are the sports scores from Friday.

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

MN Prep Football 

Barnesville 35, Chatfield 20 

MN Boys' Prep Hockey

Northfield 8, Lourdes 0 

Hibbing 5, Albert Lea 1 

Century 5, Mankato East 2

New Prague 7, Dodge County 4 

MN Girls' Prep Hockey

Dodge County 4, New Prague 0 

MN Girls' Prep Basketball 

Austin 53, John Marshall 48

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 72, LeRoy-Ostrander 29 

Lourdes 51, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 20

Blooming Prairie 47, Triton 43 (OT)

Hayfield 64, Bethlehem Academy 24

Schaeffer Academy 51, Twin Cities Academy 35 

IA Girls' Prep Basketball 

Osage 27, Central Springs 25

Forest City 71, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 57

Belmond-Klemme 54, Lake Mills 46

Newman Catholic 54, North Butler 27 

North Union 63, North Iowa 20 

West Fork 67, Rockford 10

MN Boys' Prep Basketball 

Hayfield 48, Martin County West 32

Lyle-Pacelli 97, Grand Meadow 35 

Minnehaha Academy 74, Lourdes 28

IA Boys' Prep Basketball 

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 58, Forest City 46 

Belmond-Klemme 71, Lake Mills 32 

North Union 73, North Iowa 52

West Hancock 57, Eagle Grove 41

