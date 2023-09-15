Friday sports scores

KIMT News 3 Sports -
MN Prep Football
Fairmont 41, Albert Lea 8
Kingsland 54, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 14
Fillmore Central 26, Bethlehem Academy 20 (OT)
Byron 36, Winona 0
Caledonia 54, Triton 7
Cannon Falls 49, Pine Island 0
Chatfield 55, St. Charles 6
Goodhue 33, Rushford-Peterson 6
Lewiston-Altura 40, Hayfield 8
LeRoy-Ostrander 59, Houston 50
Kasson-Mantorville 53, Austin 0
Dover-Eyota 44, La Crescent-Hokah 27
Lourdes 28, Lake City 27
Spring Grove 13, Lanesboro 6
Chanhassen 64, Century 41
Mayo 46, Farmington 27
Southland 29, Mabel-Canton 26
IA Prep Football
Bishop Garrigan 55, Northwood-Kensett 22
Denver 42, Central Springs 6
Clear Lake 28, Waverly-Shell Rock 25
Crestwood 54, Oelwein 15
Riceville 36, West Central 0
St. Ansgar 61, Belmond-Klemme 6
West Hancock 49, North Union 7
Charles City 19, Mason City 14
Osage 40, New Hampton 7
NA3HL
Granite City 2, Rochester 1 (OT)