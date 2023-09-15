 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...In Minnesota, Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted and Mower
Counties. In Wisconsin, Taylor, Clark and Buffalo Counties.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Friday sports scores

  • Updated
  • 0

Here are the sports scores from Friday night.

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

MN Prep Football 

Fairmont 41, Albert Lea 8 

Kingsland 54, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 14

Fillmore Central 26, Bethlehem Academy 20 (OT)

Byron 36, Winona 0 

Caledonia 54, Triton 7 

Cannon Falls 49, Pine Island 0 

Chatfield 55, St. Charles 6 

Goodhue 33, Rushford-Peterson 6 

Lewiston-Altura 40, Hayfield 8 

LeRoy-Ostrander 59, Houston 50 

Kasson-Mantorville 53, Austin 0 

Dover-Eyota 44, La Crescent-Hokah 27 

Lourdes 28, Lake City 27 

Spring Grove 13, Lanesboro 6 

Chanhassen 64, Century 41

Mayo 46, Farmington 27

Southland 29, Mabel-Canton 26 

IA Prep Football 

Bishop Garrigan 55, Northwood-Kensett 22 

Denver 42, Central Springs 6 

Clear Lake 28, Waverly-Shell Rock 25 

Crestwood 54, Oelwein 15

Riceville 36, West Central 0 

St. Ansgar 61, Belmond-Klemme 6 

West Hancock 49, North Union 7

Charles City 19, Mason City 14 

Osage 40, New Hampton 7 

NA3HL 

Granite City 2, Rochester 1 (OT)

