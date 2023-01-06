 Skip to main content
Friday sports scores

  Updated
  • 0

Here are the sports scores from Friday night.

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

NA3HL

Mason City 3, Rochester 2 (OT)

MN Boy's Prep Basketball 

Kasson-Mantorville 56, Cannon Falls 54

Lake City 57, Pine Island 39

Fillmore Central 72, Dover-Eyota 58

La Crescent-Hokah 79, St. Charles 39

Mankato East 69, John Marshall 50

PEM 56, Rushford-Peterson 30

Winona 66, Century 53

MN Girls' Prep Basketball

Nicollet 65, AC/GE 60

Jordan 66, Byron 54

Kasson-Mantorville 66, Cannon Falls 49

Grand Meadow 62, Schaeffer Academy 33

Lake City 66, Pine Island 37

Houston 57, Lanesboro 40

Lyle-Pacelli 65, LeRoy-Ostrander 31

Spring Grove 47, Southland 36

Dover-Eyota 60, Fillmore Central 52

Mayo 69, Owatonna 39

Century 57, Winona 46

La Crescent 64, St. Charles 58

IA Boys' Prep Basketball 

North Union 51, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 49

North Butler 59, Rockford 42

West Fork 54, Nashua-Plainfield 47

West Hancock 71, Bishop Garrigan 59

Newman Catholic 63, St. Ansgar 30

Clear Lake 70, Iowa Falls-Alden 50

Lake Mills 58, Forest City 38

Mason City 61, Fort Dodge 51

Osage 53, Northwood-Kensett 43

IA Girls' Prep Basketball 

North Iowa 51, Eagle Grove 28

Clear Lake 76, Iowa Falls-Alden 46

Forest City 48, Lake Mills 44

St. Ansgar 54, Newman Catholic 51

North Union 53, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 30

Osage 60, Northwood-Kensett 22 

North Butler 54, Rockford 20

West Fork 59, Nashua-Plainfield 27

Bishop Garrigan 88, West Hancock 23 

New Hampton 61, Crestwood 46

