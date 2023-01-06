Friday sports scores

KIMT News 3 Sports -
NA3HL
Mason City 3, Rochester 2 (OT)
MN Boy's Prep Basketball
Kasson-Mantorville 56, Cannon Falls 54
Lake City 57, Pine Island 39
Fillmore Central 72, Dover-Eyota 58
La Crescent-Hokah 79, St. Charles 39
Mankato East 69, John Marshall 50
PEM 56, Rushford-Peterson 30
Winona 66, Century 53
MN Girls' Prep Basketball
Nicollet 65, AC/GE 60
Jordan 66, Byron 54
Kasson-Mantorville 66, Cannon Falls 49
Grand Meadow 62, Schaeffer Academy 33
Lake City 66, Pine Island 37
Houston 57, Lanesboro 40
Lyle-Pacelli 65, LeRoy-Ostrander 31
Spring Grove 47, Southland 36
Dover-Eyota 60, Fillmore Central 52
Mayo 69, Owatonna 39
Century 57, Winona 46
La Crescent 64, St. Charles 58
IA Boys' Prep Basketball
North Union 51, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 49
North Butler 59, Rockford 42
West Fork 54, Nashua-Plainfield 47
West Hancock 71, Bishop Garrigan 59
Newman Catholic 63, St. Ansgar 30
Clear Lake 70, Iowa Falls-Alden 50
Lake Mills 58, Forest City 38
Mason City 61, Fort Dodge 51
Osage 53, Northwood-Kensett 43
IA Girls' Prep Basketball
North Iowa 51, Eagle Grove 28
Clear Lake 76, Iowa Falls-Alden 46
Forest City 48, Lake Mills 44
St. Ansgar 54, Newman Catholic 51
North Union 53, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 30
Osage 60, Northwood-Kensett 22
North Butler 54, Rockford 20
West Fork 59, Nashua-Plainfield 27
Bishop Garrigan 88, West Hancock 23
New Hampton 61, Crestwood 46