Friday sports scores

  • Updated
  • 0

Here are the sports scores from Friday night.

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

MN Prep Softball 

Austin 7, John Marshall 3

John Marshall 5, Austin 2 

Chatfield 14, Dover-Eyota 0 

Winona Cotter 2, Rushford-Peterson 1 

Houston 8, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 6

Southland 22, Mabel-Canton 3

Chatfield 7, Dover-Eyota 0 

St. Charles 7, Mounds Park Academy 0 

MN Prep Baseball 

Dover-Eyota 9, Chatfield 87

Winona Cotter 6, Rushford-Peterson 5

Red Wing 10, Albert Lea 2

Lyle-Pacelli 7, Spring Grove 0 

Century 4, Faribault 1 

Cannon Falls 3, St. Charles 1 

IA Boys' Prep Soccer

North Fayette Valley 5, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 1 

Ames 7, Mason City 0 

NAHL

St. Cloud 4, Austin 3 (OT)

