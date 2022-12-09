Friday sports scores

KIMT News 3 Sports -
MN Girls' Prep Basketball
Mayo 73, Faribault 31
Hayfield 75, Medford 20
Lanesboro 57, Rushford-Peterson 48
Lourdes 67, Pine Island 25
NRHEG 43, Kenyon-Wanamingo 36
IA Girls' Prep Basketball
St. Ansgar 56, North Butler 15
Decorah 71, Charles City 19
Mason City 58, Marshalltown 17
Riceville 71, Dunkerton 20
Waukon 49, Crestwood 36
MN Boys' Prep Basketball
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 72, Kasson-Mantorville 55
Lourdes 69, Pine Island 56
Century 56, Red Wing 43
Triton 73, WEM 44
Mayo 57, Faribault 34
St. Charles 88, Eagle Ridge Academy 55
IA Boys' Prep Basketball
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 70, Belmond-Klemme 18
Charles City 62, Decorah 54
Dunkerton 98, Riceville 41
North Butler 40, St. Ansgar 30
MN Boys' Prep Hockey
Century 3, Farmington 0
Mayo 2, Hibbing 1 (OT)