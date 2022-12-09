 Skip to main content
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL FROM MIDNIGHT UNTIL 9 AM
CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of central and north central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of freezing drizzle could occur along
with the fog and could create icy patches especially on
overpasses and bridges overnight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Friday sports scores

Here are the sports scores from Friday.

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

MN Girls' Prep Basketball 

Mayo 73, Faribault 31

Hayfield 75, Medford 20

Lanesboro 57, Rushford-Peterson 48

Lourdes 67, Pine Island 25

NRHEG 43, Kenyon-Wanamingo 36

IA Girls' Prep Basketball 

St. Ansgar 56, North Butler 15 

Decorah 71, Charles City 19 

Mason City 58, Marshalltown 17 

Riceville 71, Dunkerton 20 

Waukon 49, Crestwood 36

MN Boys' Prep Basketball 

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 72, Kasson-Mantorville 55 

Lourdes 69, Pine Island 56 

Century 56, Red Wing 43

Triton 73, WEM 44

Mayo 57, Faribault 34

St. Charles 88, Eagle Ridge Academy 55 

IA Boys' Prep Basketball 

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 70, Belmond-Klemme 18

Charles City 62, Decorah 54

Dunkerton 98, Riceville 41

North Butler 40, St. Ansgar 30

MN Boys' Prep Hockey

Century 3, Farmington 0 

Mayo 2, Hibbing 1 (OT)

