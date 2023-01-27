Friday sports scores

KIMT News 3 Sports -
MN Girls' Prep Basketball
Winona Cotter 66, Rushford-Peterson 54
Lourdes 51, Visitation 35
NRHEG 79, Bethlehem Academy 40
Grand Meadow 67, Mabel-Canton 31
Byron 59, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 41
Fillmore Central 59, Spring Grove 31
IA Girls' Prep Basketball
Belmond-Klemme 36, North Iowa 30
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 55, Lake Mills 47
Osage 60, Nashua-Plainfield 45
Northwood-Kensett 52, Newman Catholic 41
Central Springs 53, Rockford 12
Clear Lake 71, St. Edmond 32
West Fork 50, St. Ansgar 31
Riceville 49, Clarksville 13
MN Boys' Prep Basketball
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 84, Alden-Conger 50
Kingsland 50, Glenville-Emmons 33
Lyle-Pacelli 83, Lanesboro 38
Triton 74, Medford 54
Hayfield 73, WEM 55
PEM 75, Chatfield 45
Houston 76, LeRoy-Ostrander 64
Mankato East 88, Austin 78
Owatonna 81, Albert Lea 36
Mayo 83, Faribault 54
John Marshall 64, Winona 45
IA Boys' Prep Basketball
Lake Mills 73, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 58
Newman Catholic 75, Northwood-Kensett 55
Central Springs 82, Rockford 60
Forest City 61, West Hancock 54
West Fork 52, St. Ansgar 42
Clarksville 58, Riceville 47
Osage 67, Nashua-Plainfield 45
MN Girls' Prep Hockey
Dodge County 1, Moose Lake 1 (OT)