Friday sports scores

Here are the sports scores from Friday night.

MN Girls' Prep Basketball 

MN Girls' Prep Basketball

Winona Cotter 66, Rushford-Peterson 54

Lourdes 51, Visitation 35

NRHEG 79, Bethlehem Academy 40

Grand Meadow 67, Mabel-Canton 31

Byron 59, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 41

Fillmore Central 59, Spring Grove 31

IA Girls' Prep Basketball 

Belmond-Klemme 36, North Iowa 30

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 55, Lake Mills 47

Osage 60, Nashua-Plainfield 45

Northwood-Kensett 52, Newman Catholic 41

Central Springs 53, Rockford 12

Clear Lake 71, St. Edmond 32

West Fork 50, St. Ansgar 31

Riceville 49, Clarksville 13

MN Boys' Prep Basketball 

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 84, Alden-Conger 50

Kingsland 50, Glenville-Emmons 33

Lyle-Pacelli 83, Lanesboro 38

Triton 74, Medford 54

Hayfield 73, WEM 55

PEM 75, Chatfield 45

Houston 76, LeRoy-Ostrander 64

Mankato East 88, Austin 78

Owatonna 81, Albert Lea 36

Mayo 83, Faribault 54

John Marshall 64, Winona 45

IA Boys' Prep Basketball 

Lake Mills 73, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 58

Newman Catholic 75, Northwood-Kensett 55

Central Springs 82, Rockford 60

Forest City 61, West Hancock 54

West Fork 52, St. Ansgar 42

Clarksville 58, Riceville 47

Osage 67, Nashua-Plainfield 45

MN Girls' Prep Hockey 

Dodge County 1, Moose Lake 1 (OT)

