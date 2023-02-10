 Skip to main content
Friday sports scores

Here are the sports scores from Friday.

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

MN Girls' Prep Basketball 

AC/GE 58, Wabasha-Kellogg 47

Grand Meadow 58, Lewiston-Altura 37

Kingsland 66, Houston 61

Stewartville 79, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 29

Austin 76, Albert Lea 48

Century 56, Northfield 21

IA Girls' Prep Basketball 

Mason City 46, Ames 23 

MN Boys' Prep Basketball

United South Central 72, Dover-Eyota 41

Byron 67, Lourdes 46

Maple River 74, Triton 32

NRHEG 60, Blooming Prairie 54

Pine Island 89, CHOF 64

Austin 94, Albert Lea 59

Fillmore Central 87, Glenville-Emmons 34

John Marshall 83, Mankato West 73 

IA Boys' Prep Basketball 

Riceville 75, AGWSR 48

Aplington-Parkersburg 66, Charles City 51

Lake Mills 79, Newman Catholic 62

Ames 62, Mason City 47

Clear Lake 64, Webster City 46

NA3HL 

Mason City 3, Rochester 0 

NAHL

Austin 5, North Iowa 2 

