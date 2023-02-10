Friday sports scores

KIMT News 3 Sports -
MN Girls' Prep Basketball
AC/GE 58, Wabasha-Kellogg 47
Grand Meadow 58, Lewiston-Altura 37
Kingsland 66, Houston 61
Stewartville 79, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 29
Austin 76, Albert Lea 48
Century 56, Northfield 21
IA Girls' Prep Basketball
Mason City 46, Ames 23
MN Boys' Prep Basketball
United South Central 72, Dover-Eyota 41
Byron 67, Lourdes 46
Maple River 74, Triton 32
NRHEG 60, Blooming Prairie 54
Pine Island 89, CHOF 64
Austin 94, Albert Lea 59
Fillmore Central 87, Glenville-Emmons 34
John Marshall 83, Mankato West 73
IA Boys' Prep Basketball
Riceville 75, AGWSR 48
Aplington-Parkersburg 66, Charles City 51
Lake Mills 79, Newman Catholic 62
Ames 62, Mason City 47
Clear Lake 64, Webster City 46
NA3HL
Mason City 3, Rochester 0
NAHL
Austin 5, North Iowa 2