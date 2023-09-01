Friday sports scores

KIMT News 3 Sports -
MN Prep Football
St. Peter 52, Albert Lea 0
Watertown-Mayer 28, Austin 27
Blooming Prairie 43, Rushford-Peterson 8
Dover-Eyota 18, Lourdes 16
Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 35, Grand Meadow 6
Fillmore Central 46, Hayfield 0
Kasson-Mantorville 49, Delano 35
Kingsland 40, Mabel-Canton 34
Chatfield 49, Pine Island 6
Apple Valley 29, John Marshall 7
Spring Grove 13, Southland 12
St. Charles 21, Lake City 12
Stewartville 27, Waseca 13
LeRoy-Ostrander 63, West Brook-Walnut Grove 0
IA Prep Football
West Hancock 60, Belmond-Klemme 0
Clear Lake 48, New Hampton 0
Osage 45, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0