Friday sports scores

  • Updated
  • 0

Here are the sports scores and stories from Friday.

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

MN Prep Football 

St. Peter 52, Albert Lea 0 

Watertown-Mayer 28, Austin 27

Blooming Prairie 43, Rushford-Peterson 8 

Dover-Eyota 18, Lourdes 16 

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 35, Grand Meadow 6 

Fillmore Central 46, Hayfield 0

Kasson-Mantorville 49, Delano 35 

Kingsland 40, Mabel-Canton 34 

Chatfield 49, Pine Island 6 

Apple Valley 29, John Marshall 7 

Spring Grove 13, Southland 12 

St. Charles 21, Lake City 12 

Stewartville 27, Waseca 13

LeRoy-Ostrander 63, West Brook-Walnut Grove 0 

IA Prep Football

West Hancock 60, Belmond-Klemme 0 

Clear Lake 48, New Hampton 0 

Osage 45, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0 

