Friday sports scores

Here are the sports scores from Friday night.

MN Prep Baseball

St. Charles 5, Lake City 0 

Chatfield 14, Triton 2 

Lyle-Pacelli 6, Mabel-Canton 5

Dover-Eyota 4, Kenyon-Wanamingo 3

Randolph 3, Pine Island 0 

Lourdes 4, Caledonia 0 

Lyle-Pacelli 17, Mabel-Canton 2

MN Prep Softball 

Simley 15, Pine Island 14

Lourdes 13, GMLOK 7 

Houston 13, Spring Grove 1 

Byron 19, Lake City 2 

Stewartville 6, Caledonia 4

Stewartville 18, Goodhue 0 

IA Boys' Prep Soccer 

Clear Lake 8, Aplington-Parkersburg 2 

Mason City 2, Fort Dodge 1 

GHV 5, Iowa Falls-Alden 1 

IA Girls' Prep Soccer

Iowa Falls-Alden 5, GHV 1  

