Friday sports scores

KIMT News 3 Sports 

MN Prep Football 

Fillmore Central 33, Rushford-Peterson 13 

Mayo 35, Northfield 6 

Stewartville 71, Albert Lea 7 

Lourdes 24, St. Charles 7 

Owatonna 24, Century 0 

Grand Meadow 36, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 6 

Caledonia 61, Lewiston-Altura 6 

Bethlehem Academy 24, Hayfield 18 

Byron 21, Faribault 20 

IA Prep Football 

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 28, Forest City 6 

West Hancock 60, Lake Mills 6 

Nashua Plainfield 46, Central Springs 18 

St. Edmond 48, North Iowa 18 

Algona 34, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 7 

Newman Catholic 49, Belmond-Klemme 0 

St. Ansgar 48, North Union 0 

GTRA 60, Northwood-Kensett 6

West Central 58, Riceville 34 

North Butler 20, West Fork 0 

Crestwood 44, Waukon 20

NA3HL 

Rochester 7, St. Louis 0 

