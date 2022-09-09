Friday sports scores

KIMT News 3 Sports -
MN Prep Football
Fillmore Central 33, Rushford-Peterson 13
Mayo 35, Northfield 6
Stewartville 71, Albert Lea 7
Lourdes 24, St. Charles 7
Owatonna 24, Century 0
Grand Meadow 36, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 6
Caledonia 61, Lewiston-Altura 6
Bethlehem Academy 24, Hayfield 18
Byron 21, Faribault 20
IA Prep Football
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 28, Forest City 6
West Hancock 60, Lake Mills 6
Nashua Plainfield 46, Central Springs 18
St. Edmond 48, North Iowa 18
Algona 34, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 7
Newman Catholic 49, Belmond-Klemme 0
St. Ansgar 48, North Union 0
GTRA 60, Northwood-Kensett 6
West Central 58, Riceville 34
North Butler 20, West Fork 0
Crestwood 44, Waukon 20
NA3HL
Rochester 7, St. Louis 0