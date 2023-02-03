Friday sports scores

KIMT News 3 Sports -
MN Girls' Prep Basketball
St. Clair 70, AC/GE 64 (OT)
Byron 61, Pine Island 23
Lourdes 57, Kasson-Mantorville 24
Grand Meadow 47, Kingsland 36
Lanesboro 55, Mabel-Canton 35
Hayfield 58, NRHEG 56
Chatfield 60, Dover-Eyota 58
Rushford-Peterson 57, Fillmore Central 49
St. Charles 65, Lewiston-Altura 52
IA Girls' Prep Basketball
Bishop Garrigan 83, West Hancock 30
North Union 46, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 40
West Fork 65, Nashua-Plainfield 28
New Hampton 74, Charles City 33
North Butler 50, Rockford 31
Osage 57, Northwood-Kensett 24
St. Ansgar 68, Newman Catholic 31
Waverly-Shell Rock 57, Crestwood 40
MN Boys' Prep Basketball
Kingsland 64, Alden-Conger 55
Goodhue 62, Stewartville 58
Hayfield 65, NRHEG 40
Spring Grove 46, Lyle-Pacelli 40
Byron 81, Pine Island 57
Triton 59, JWP 49
Chatfield 81, Dover-Eyota 41
Fillmore Central 66, Rushford-Peterson 55
Lewiston-Altura 75, St. Charles 60
IA Boys' Prep Basketball
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 78, North Union 56
West Fork 53, Nashua-Plainfield 41
Charles City 62, New Hampton 52
North Butler 71, Rockford 39
St. Ansgar 74, Newman Catholic 51
Osage 66, Northwood-Kensett 55
MN Boys' Prep Hockey
Hopkins 2, Dodge County 1 (OT)
Lourdes 8, Fairmont 2
MN Girls' Prep Hockey
Dodge County 2, Park of Cottage Grove 2 (OT)
NA3HL
Rochester 5, Oregon 4 (OT)
NAHL
Austin 6, North Iowa 5 (SO)