Friday sports scores

Here are the sports scores from Friday.

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

MN Girls' Prep Basketball 

St. Clair 70, AC/GE 64 (OT)

Byron 61, Pine Island 23

Lourdes 57, Kasson-Mantorville 24

Grand Meadow 47, Kingsland 36

Lanesboro 55, Mabel-Canton 35

Hayfield 58, NRHEG 56 

Chatfield 60, Dover-Eyota 58

Rushford-Peterson 57, Fillmore Central 49

St. Charles 65, Lewiston-Altura 52

IA Girls' Prep Basketball 

Bishop Garrigan 83, West Hancock 30

North Union 46, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 40

West Fork 65, Nashua-Plainfield 28

New Hampton 74, Charles City 33

North Butler 50, Rockford 31

Osage 57, Northwood-Kensett 24 

St. Ansgar 68, Newman Catholic 31

Waverly-Shell Rock 57, Crestwood 40

MN Boys' Prep Basketball 

Kingsland 64, Alden-Conger 55

Goodhue 62, Stewartville 58

Hayfield 65, NRHEG 40

Spring Grove 46, Lyle-Pacelli 40

Byron 81, Pine Island 57

Triton 59, JWP 49

Chatfield 81, Dover-Eyota 41

Fillmore Central 66, Rushford-Peterson 55

Lewiston-Altura 75, St. Charles 60

IA Boys' Prep Basketball 

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 78, North Union 56 

West Fork 53, Nashua-Plainfield 41

Charles City 62, New Hampton 52

North Butler 71, Rockford 39

St. Ansgar 74, Newman Catholic 51

Osage 66, Northwood-Kensett 55 

MN Boys' Prep Hockey

Hopkins 2, Dodge County 1 (OT)

Lourdes 8, Fairmont 2 

MN Girls' Prep Hockey

Dodge County 2, Park of Cottage Grove 2 (OT)

NA3HL

Rochester 5, Oregon 4 (OT)

NAHL 

Austin 6, North Iowa 5 (SO)

