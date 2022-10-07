 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.

* WHERE...All of central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Friday sports scores

  • Updated
  • 0

Here are the sports scores from Friday night.

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

MN Prep Football

Chatfield 19, Caledonia 6 

Stewartville 31, Kasson-Mantorville 10 

Owatonna 60, John Marshall 6 

Lourdes 27, PEM 8 

Fillmore Central 41, Kenyon-Wanamingo 8 

Rushford-Peterson 36, Randolph 28 (OT)

Kingsland 42, Lyle-Pacelli 22 

Hayfield 35, Winona Cotter 14 

Mayo 42, New Prague 14 

Northfield 41, Century 0 

IA Prep Football 

Aplington-Parkersburg 48, Central Springs 7 

North Butler 19, Lake Mills 14 

Osage 33, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 10

New Hampton 28, Forest City 18

North Iowa 60, Riceville 12 

West Hancock 32, St. Ansgar 0 

Independence 47, Charles City 7 

Waverly-Shell Rock 52, Mason City 10

MN Prep Volleyball 

Hayfield 3, Randolph 0 

Mayo 3, Mankato West 0 

MN Girls' Prep Soccer 

Byron 3, Red Wing 0 

