Friday sports scores

KIMT News 3 Sports -
MN Prep Football
Chatfield 19, Caledonia 6
Stewartville 31, Kasson-Mantorville 10
Owatonna 60, John Marshall 6
Lourdes 27, PEM 8
Fillmore Central 41, Kenyon-Wanamingo 8
Rushford-Peterson 36, Randolph 28 (OT)
Kingsland 42, Lyle-Pacelli 22
Hayfield 35, Winona Cotter 14
Mayo 42, New Prague 14
Northfield 41, Century 0
IA Prep Football
Aplington-Parkersburg 48, Central Springs 7
North Butler 19, Lake Mills 14
Osage 33, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 10
New Hampton 28, Forest City 18
North Iowa 60, Riceville 12
West Hancock 32, St. Ansgar 0
Independence 47, Charles City 7
Waverly-Shell Rock 52, Mason City 10
MN Prep Volleyball
Hayfield 3, Randolph 0
Mayo 3, Mankato West 0
MN Girls' Prep Soccer
Byron 3, Red Wing 0