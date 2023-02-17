 Skip to main content
Friday sports scores

  • Updated
  • 0

Here are the sports scores from Friday.

MN Girls' Prep Basketball 

St. Clair 78, AC/GE 57

Hayfield 57, Randolph 55

LeRoy-Ostrander 49, Mabel-Canton 46

Southland 46, Lyle-Pacelli 37

Lanesboro 63, Schaeffer Academy 45

Stewartville 72, Pine Island 31

Triton 69, Kenyon-Wanamingo 50

WEM 66, NRHEG 44

St. Charles 64, Chatfield 62

Winona Cotter 62, Fillmore Central 46

Albert Lea 65, Northfield 60

PEM 73, Dover-Eyota 63 

Red Wing 71, John Marshall 56

Rushford-Peterson 53, La Crescent-Hokah 40

Mayo 65, Century 49

IA Girls' Prep Basketball 

Riceville 53, West Hancock 42

MN Boys' Prep Basketball 

Century 81, Mayo 63

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 80, Alden-Conger 52

Goodhue 68, Kasson-Mantorville 45

Spring Grove 64, Grand Meadow 24

Kenyon-Wanamingo 66, Triton 48

Hayfield 44, Randolph 37

Northfield 85, Albert Lea 55

PEM 75, Dover-Eyota 36

Chatfield 75, St. Charles 42 

Stewartville 66, St. Peter 32

Winona 63, Austin 62

Fillmore Central 72, Winona Cotter 61

IA Boys' Prep Wrestling 

