Friday sports scores

KIMT News 3 Sports -
MN Girls' Prep Basketball
St. Clair 78, AC/GE 57
Hayfield 57, Randolph 55
LeRoy-Ostrander 49, Mabel-Canton 46
Southland 46, Lyle-Pacelli 37
Lanesboro 63, Schaeffer Academy 45
Stewartville 72, Pine Island 31
Triton 69, Kenyon-Wanamingo 50
WEM 66, NRHEG 44
St. Charles 64, Chatfield 62
Winona Cotter 62, Fillmore Central 46
Albert Lea 65, Northfield 60
PEM 73, Dover-Eyota 63
Red Wing 71, John Marshall 56
Rushford-Peterson 53, La Crescent-Hokah 40
Mayo 65, Century 49
IA Girls' Prep Basketball
Riceville 53, West Hancock 42
MN Boys' Prep Basketball
Century 81, Mayo 63
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 80, Alden-Conger 52
Goodhue 68, Kasson-Mantorville 45
Spring Grove 64, Grand Meadow 24
Kenyon-Wanamingo 66, Triton 48
Hayfield 44, Randolph 37
Northfield 85, Albert Lea 55
PEM 75, Dover-Eyota 36
Chatfield 75, St. Charles 42
Stewartville 66, St. Peter 32
Winona 63, Austin 62
Fillmore Central 72, Winona Cotter 61
IA Boys' Prep Wrestling