Friday sports scores

  • Updated
Here are the sports scores from Friday night.

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

MN Prep Football 

Mankato West 28, Mayo 24 

Lourdes 24, Cannon Falls 22 

Fillmore Central 29, Randolph 8 

Lanesboro 49, Kingsland 8 

Kasson-Mantorville 42, Faribault 20

Hayfield 44, Wabasha-Kellogg 8

Mayer Lutheran 35, AC/GE 13

Lyle-Pacelli 30, Houston 6 

Grand Meadow 22, LeRoy-Ostrander 6 

Spring Grove 33, Southland 14

Stewartville 70, Red Wing 13

IA Prep Football 

North Union 17, West Fork 0 

St. Ansgar 68, North Butler 0 

New Prague 55, John Marshall 6

Osage 21, New Hampton 8 

