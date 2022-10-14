 Skip to main content
Friday sports scores

Here are the sports scores from Friday night.

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

MN Prep Football 

Lourdes 28, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 15

Dover-Eyota 28, Goodhue 7

Grand Meadow 40, Lyle-Pacelli 14 

Kasson-Mantorville 49, Red Wing 7 

IA Prep Football

Newman Catholic 49, North Union 27 

West Hancock 52, North Butler 0 

Bishop Garrigan 63, Northwood-Kensett 0 

Clarksville 94, Riceville 14

Dike-New Hartford 67, Central Springs 34

Forest City 36, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0 

Harris-Lake Park 68, North Iowa 6 

St. Ansgar 54, Lake Mills 6 

MN Boys' Prep Soccer 

Austin 2, Faribault 1 

MN Prep Volleyball

Cannon Falls 3, Pine Island 0 

Mayo 2, Caledonia 0 

Kasson-Mantorville 2, Orono 0 

Burnsville 2, Grand Meadow 0 

Apple Valley 2, Albert Lea 1 

Marshall 2, Stewartville 0 

Century 2, Jackson County Central 0 

Kasson-Mantorville 2, Minneota 1 

Anoka 2, Albert Lea 0 

Mayo 2, Moorhead 0 

