Friday sports scores

MN Prep Football
Lourdes 28, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 15
Dover-Eyota 28, Goodhue 7
Grand Meadow 40, Lyle-Pacelli 14
Kasson-Mantorville 49, Red Wing 7
IA Prep Football
Newman Catholic 49, North Union 27
West Hancock 52, North Butler 0
Bishop Garrigan 63, Northwood-Kensett 0
Clarksville 94, Riceville 14
Dike-New Hartford 67, Central Springs 34
Forest City 36, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0
Harris-Lake Park 68, North Iowa 6
St. Ansgar 54, Lake Mills 6
MN Boys' Prep Soccer
Austin 2, Faribault 1
MN Prep Volleyball
Cannon Falls 3, Pine Island 0
Mayo 2, Caledonia 0
Kasson-Mantorville 2, Orono 0
Burnsville 2, Grand Meadow 0
Apple Valley 2, Albert Lea 1
Marshall 2, Stewartville 0
Century 2, Jackson County Central 0
Kasson-Mantorville 2, Minneota 1
Anoka 2, Albert Lea 0
Mayo 2, Moorhead 0