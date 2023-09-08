 Skip to main content
Friday sports scores

  • Updated
  • 0

Here are the scores from Friday night.

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

MN Prep Football 

Hills-Beaver Creek 22, Lanesboro 14

Austin 38, Academy Force 14

Triton 14, Blue Earth 8 

Byron 27, Benilde-St. Margaret's 14

Caledonia 47, St. Charles 6

Chatfield 45, La Crescent-Hokah 6 

Century 35, Irondale 14

Lake City 28, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 14 

LeRoy-Ostrander 63, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 28

Houston 46, Mabel-Canton 6 

Pine Island 36, Red Wing 13 

Lourdes 21, PEM 6 

Eagan 40, Mayo 14 

Bethlehem Academy 22, Rushford-Peterson 14

Spring Grove 34, Grand Meadow 12 

Stewartville 40, Kasson-Mantorville 10 

Wabasha-Kellogg 37, Hayfield 8 

IA Prep Football 

Bishop Garrigan 49, North Iowa 13 

Osage 15, Dike-New Hartford 14

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 34, Central Springs 30 

Lake Mills 30, Newman Catholic 22 

Northwood-Kensett 34, Harris-Lake Park 27

North Butler 25, West Fork 0 

Clear Lake 63, Iowa Falls-Alden 6 

