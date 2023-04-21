Friday sports scores

KIMT News 3 Sports -
NAHL
Austin 4, Minot 3 (OT)
MN Prep Softball
St. Charles 10, Chatfield 0
Winona Cotter 14, Fillmore Central/Lanesboro 0
Caledonia 5, Rushford-Peterson 3
St. Charles 8, Chatfield 0
Caledonia 18, Rushford-Peterson 9
MN Prep Baseball
Caledonia 4, Rushford-Peterson 0
Chatfield 3, St. Charles 0
Fillmore Central/Lanesboro 6, Winona Cotter 4
Austin 7, Kasson-Mantorville 6
Caledonia 7, Rushford-Peterson 2
Chatfield 15, St. Charles 2
MN Boys' Prep Soccer
Sumner-Fredericksburg 7, Charles City 5
Mason City 4, Waterloo East 0