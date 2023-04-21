 Skip to main content
Friday sports scores

Here are the sports scores from Friday night.

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

NAHL 

Austin 4, Minot 3 (OT)

MN Prep Softball 

St. Charles 10, Chatfield 0 

Winona Cotter 14, Fillmore Central/Lanesboro 0 

Caledonia 5, Rushford-Peterson 3 

St. Charles 8, Chatfield 0 

Caledonia 18, Rushford-Peterson 9 

MN Prep Baseball 

Caledonia 4, Rushford-Peterson 0 

Chatfield 3, St. Charles 0 

Fillmore Central/Lanesboro 6, Winona Cotter 4 

Austin 7, Kasson-Mantorville 6 

Caledonia 7, Rushford-Peterson 2 

Chatfield 15, St. Charles 2 

MN Boys' Prep Soccer 

Sumner-Fredericksburg 7, Charles City 5 

Mason City 4, Waterloo East 0 

