Friday sports scores

Here are the sports scores from Friday.

MN Boys' Prep Hockey 

Dodge County 4, La Crescent-Hokah 3 (OT)

Northfield 8, Lourdes 1 

Albert Lea 4, Winona/Winona Cotter 1 

MN Boys' Prep Wrestling 

MN Girls' Prep Basketball 

Lourdes 67, Lewiston-Altura 31

Rushford-Peterson 71, AC/GE 38

Lanesboro 55, Southland 35 

Randolph 52, Mabel-Canton 27

Mayo 74, Northfield 60

Century 48, John Marshall 35

MN Boys' Prep Basketball

Fillmore Central 72, Rushford-Peterson 61

John Marshall 58, Century 51

Triton 61, Blooming Prairie 57

Hayfield 83, Bethlehem Academy 53

Spring Grove 77, Houston 36

Lake City 71, Kasson-Mantorville 49

Mabel-Canton 79, LeRoy-Ostrander 44

Pine Island 64, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 58

Lyle-Pacelli 52, Southland 41

United South Central 64, NRHEG 37

Schaeffer Academy 67, Lanesboro 54

Mayo 68, Northfield 65

Lewiston-Altura 73, St. Charles 64

Goodhue 63, Lourdes 61

