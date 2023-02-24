Friday sports scores

KIMT News 3 Sports -
MN Boys' Prep Hockey
Dodge County 4, La Crescent-Hokah 3 (OT)
Northfield 8, Lourdes 1
Albert Lea 4, Winona/Winona Cotter 1
MN Boys' Prep Wrestling
MN Girls' Prep Basketball
Lourdes 67, Lewiston-Altura 31
Rushford-Peterson 71, AC/GE 38
Lanesboro 55, Southland 35
Randolph 52, Mabel-Canton 27
Mayo 74, Northfield 60
Century 48, John Marshall 35
MN Boys' Prep Basketball
Fillmore Central 72, Rushford-Peterson 61
John Marshall 58, Century 51
Triton 61, Blooming Prairie 57
Hayfield 83, Bethlehem Academy 53
Spring Grove 77, Houston 36
Lake City 71, Kasson-Mantorville 49
Mabel-Canton 79, LeRoy-Ostrander 44
Pine Island 64, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 58
Lyle-Pacelli 52, Southland 41
United South Central 64, NRHEG 37
Schaeffer Academy 67, Lanesboro 54
Mayo 68, Northfield 65
Lewiston-Altura 73, St. Charles 64
Goodhue 63, Lourdes 61