Friday sports scores

  • Updated
  • 0

Here are the sports scores from Friday.

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

MN Girls' Prep Hockey 

Mayo 7, Austin 0 

Waseca 3, Century 1

MN Boys' Prep Hockey 

Lourdes 6, Windom 5 (OT)

Fargo South/Shanley 10, John Marshall 0 

Albert Lea 6, Luverne 3 

New Richmond 6, Century 1 

Dodge County 5, Bloomington Kennedy 0 

Mayo 4, East Ridge 1

MN Girls' Prep Basketball 

Lourdes 44, Farmington 29 

Stewartville 90, New Richmond 65

Randolph 68, Mabel-Canton 37

White Bear Lake 41, Century 32 

Kasson-Mantorville 84, Chatfield 59

Totino-Grace 72, John Marshall 41

Mayo 69, Byron 49

MN Boys' Prep Basketball 

Lourdes 57, Bloomington Kennedy 55 

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 75, Dover-Eyota 62

John Marshall 63, New Richmond 54

Winona 55, Chatfield 38

Century 67, St. Croix Prep 38

Austin 85, New Prague 73

Mayo 57, Byron 52

Stewartville 67, PEM 61

