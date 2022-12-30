Friday sports scores

KIMT News 3 Sports -
MN Girls' Prep Hockey
Mayo 7, Austin 0
Waseca 3, Century 1
MN Boys' Prep Hockey
Lourdes 6, Windom 5 (OT)
Fargo South/Shanley 10, John Marshall 0
Albert Lea 6, Luverne 3
New Richmond 6, Century 1
Dodge County 5, Bloomington Kennedy 0
Mayo 4, East Ridge 1
MN Girls' Prep Basketball
Lourdes 44, Farmington 29
Stewartville 90, New Richmond 65
Randolph 68, Mabel-Canton 37
White Bear Lake 41, Century 32
Kasson-Mantorville 84, Chatfield 59
Totino-Grace 72, John Marshall 41
Mayo 69, Byron 49
MN Boys' Prep Basketball
Lourdes 57, Bloomington Kennedy 55
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 75, Dover-Eyota 62
John Marshall 63, New Richmond 54
Winona 55, Chatfield 38
Century 67, St. Croix Prep 38
Austin 85, New Prague 73
Mayo 57, Byron 52
Stewartville 67, PEM 61