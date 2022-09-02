 Skip to main content
Friday sports scores

MN Prep Football 

Chatfield 35, Lourdes 14 

Mankato West 23, John Marshall 0 

Byron 28, Kasson-Mantorville 3 

Stewartville 49, Mankato East 3 

Rushford-Peterson 14, Medford 0

Faribault 41, Albert Lea 7

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 40, Winona Cotter 14

Blooming Prairie 46, Hayfield 22 

Fillmore Central 14, JWP 0 

Mabel-Canton 40, Lyle-Pacelli 22 

New Prague 23, Century 21 

Northfield 35, Austin 7 

Mayo 34, Owatonna 27

Caledonia 47, Pine Island 0 

Spring Grove 60, Houston 30 

St. Charles 42, Lake City 14 

La Crescent-Hokah 14, Triton 6

IA Prep Football 

Bishop Garrigan 32, North Iowa 14 

Algona 27, Clear Lake 16 

Aplington-Parkersburg 34, Osage 17 

Humboldt 37, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0 

Harris-Lake Park 49, Northwood-Kensett 0 

Tripoli 58, Riceville 16

St. Ansgar 35, West Fork 0

West Hancock 42, Newman Catholic 7  

Waverly-Shell Rock 35, Crestwood 0 

