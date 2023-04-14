 Skip to main content
Friday sports scores

  • Updated
  • 0

Here are the sports score from Friday night.

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

MN Prep Baseball 

Hayfield 9, Cherry 7 

River Falls 16, John Marshall 0 

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 19, Triton 0 

Mayo 4, Farmington 3 

Dover-Eyota 7, Caledonia 3 

Faribault 8, Kasson-Mantorville 3 

Fillmore Central/Lanesboro 7, Goodhue 4

St. Charles 6, Lewiston-Altura 3 

Wabasha-Kellogg 17, Rushford-Peterson 7 

Winona 7, Albert Lea 2 

Hayfield 11, Blooming Prairie 1 

MN Prep Softball 

Byron 5, Bloomer 3 

Escanaba 18, Byron 8 

Houston 5, Fillmore Central/Lanesboro 2

St. Charles 11, Lewiston-Altura 0 

Wabasha-Kellogg 11, Rushford-Peterson 1

Kasson-Mantorville 10, Faribault 9 

La Crescent-Hokah 3, Chatfield 2 

Mankato East 7, Century 1 

Mankato West 10, John Marshall 0 

IA Boys' Prep Soccer

Decorah 7, Charles City 0 

