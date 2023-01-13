 Skip to main content
...Areas of Dense Fog Tonight...

Areas of dense fog will be found across parts of southeast
Minnesota and northeast Iowa tonight. This fog will reduce
visibilities to less than a quarter mile. With temperatures below
freezing, there could be some scattered slippery spots on
untreated roads and side walks.

Exercise caution if traveling tonight. Assume wet looking roads
could be slick. Take it slow

Friday sports scores

Here are the sports scores from Friday night.

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

MN Boys' Prep Basketball 

Hayfield 75, Randolph 61

Lyle-Pacelli 62, Rushford-Peterson 40

New Prague 65, Albert Lea 56

Austin 77, Mayo 75 (OT)

IA Boys' Prep Basketball 

Lake Mills 73, Belmond-Klemme 31

Eagle Grove 47, West Hancock 38

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 56, Forest City 40

North Union 65, North Iowa 35

West Fork 68, Rockford 57

Osage 83, Central Springs 63

Charles City 78, Decorah 69

MN Girls' Prep Basketball

Rushford-Peterson 63, Lyle-Pacelli 16

Grand Meadow 55, LeRoy-Ostrander 18

Mayo 55, Austin 44

Century 60, Faribault 27

Houston 66, Schaeffer Academy 48

IA Girls' Prep Basketball 

Decorah 72, Charles City 11

Forest City 56, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 35

Lake Mills 51, Belmond-Klemme 37

Northwood-Kensett 38, Nashua-Plainfield 19

Newman Catholic 44, North Butler 22 

Osage 41, Central Springs 20

West Fork 74, Rockford 15

MN Boys' Prep Hockey

Century 3, Northfield 2 

MN Girls' Prep Hockey 

Dodge County 2, Eastview 0 

